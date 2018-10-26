Gubernatorial candidate gets quizzed by local high school kids

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Richard Cordray dropped by the Kent Branch Library Friday for a competitive quiz match-up against Toledo Early College students.
The gubernatorial candidate ended up taking second behind the team of students John-David Heidt and Nolan Cramer in the trivia game based on Ohio history.
“It was a big deal. We did come for the experience to come play him and have a good time and have fun while doing it,” Cramer said.
Cordray is no stranger to quiz games. He was an Ohio Quiz Bowl competitor growing up and competed on Jeopardy five times.
“So, how did he feel losing to Heidt and Kramer?”
"I was invited by Toledo Public Schools to play against them and I think Toledo Public Schools vindicated themselves well today," Cordray said.
No word yet on if there will be a re-match. Cordray lost by one point.
