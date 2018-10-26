GR8 Job: Football team on way to game stop to help stranded driver

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Members of the Douglas MacArthur Junior High School football team put in a pre-game workout Thursday afternoon in the rain by helping a stranded motorist.
Aaron Metcalf shared this video on Facebook of the players “doing something right” and helping move an SUV that had stalled on the road.
The team was on its way to play Annie Camp Junior High School in the annual Storm Bowl when they pulled over to help. Even though they didn’t win the game (they lost 15-13), they’re still winners in our book.
GR8 job, guys! You are Region 8.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.