GR8 Job: Football team on way to game stop to help stranded driver
The Douglas MacArthur Junior High School football team put in a pre-game workout Thursday in the rain by helping a stranded motorist.
October 26, 2018 at 8:54 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 2:37 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Members of the Douglas MacArthur Junior High School football team put in a pre-game workout Thursday afternoon in the rain by helping a stranded motorist.

Aaron Metcalf shared this video on Facebook of the players “doing something right” and helping move an SUV that had stalled on the road.

The team was on its way to play Annie Camp Junior High School in the annual Storm Bowl when they pulled over to help. Even though they didn’t win the game (they lost 15-13), they’re still winners in our book.

GR8 job, guys! You are Region 8.

Glad to see the younger generation has some hope Good job jhs coaches your obviously doing something right Update: Kait8 is doing a story on this that will air at 6pm tonight 10/26/18 please iqnore me in the interview as that was not my intentions on this post I just wanted these boys to get recognized for a kind act that they did not have to do

Posted by Aaron Metcalf on Thursday, October 25, 2018

