Good Samaritans help save life of woman after car crash on I-75

ROSSFORD (WTOL) - A crash on I-75 caused a car to flip over and catch on fire. But before it was engulfed in flames, the driver was still stuck inside.
This story could have had a much worse ending if it weren’t for nearby drivers who jumped into action.
Adrian Benavidez was one of them.
“The car was messed up, so we flipped it and she was in the backseat. She needed help, we helped her” said Benavidez.
The Good Samaritans helped flip the car over and get the driver out, moments before the car burst into flames.
The Rossford Fire Department says that if they didn’t jump into action so quickly, the driver might not have made it out okay.
“Both the police and our crews report that whoever these bystanders were made a direct impact of the survivability of the patient,” said Chief Josh Drouard of the Rossford Fire Department.
The bystanders are being called heroes, even though some of their identities are unknown.
