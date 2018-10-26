First Alert Forecast: Rain showers possible this evening

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning with lows in the 30s to begin this Friday. Highs today will reach into the lower 50s.
Thicker clouds into the afternoon and evening with a few isolated, light rain showers possible into this evening.
Rain showers will be possible into the weekend ahead on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Temperatures early next week may rise through the middle and upper 50s to end the month of October.
