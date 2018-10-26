Don’t dye your bunny, get a fish drunk or roller skate in the street; Wacky current and former laws in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -There are hundreds of thousands of laws on the books in every state, county and city.
It’s not uncommon that some of those laws were necessary and needed at the time but have since become outdated.
Some have been removed, while others have stayed collecting dust.
They’re often referred to as “blue laws.”
It’s a topic Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has gotten quite in-depth on in his “Ask the Chief” blog.
“The term Blue Law began as a disparaging term referring to the moral codes insisting on sexual and moral virtue passed in England by Oliver Cromwell’s supporters known as the blue stocking circle,” Leonbruno’s article explained.
Among the old laws in Ohio:
-You are not allowed to catch mice in Cleveland without a hunting license (inhumane)
-Illegal for five or more women to live in a house (potential brothel)
-Illegal for women to wear patent leather shoes (shiny surface shows a reflection up a dress)
-Illegal to get a fish drunk (who knows)
Those laws have since been removed but looking over the current laws and ordinances in Cleveland reveal a couple of odd entries.
No Pink Bunnies, or chicks:
Bookmark§ 603.10 Coloring Rabbits or Baby Poultry; Sale or Display of Poultry
(a) No person, firm, or corporation shall dye or otherwise color any rabbit or baby poultry, including, but not limited to, chicks and ducklings.
This law was passed in Cleveland in 2003 when apparently dying bunnies was a thing.
Have you ever watched a ‘picture machine?'
When you read this ordinance, they are clearly talking about movie projectors and film, which is highly flammable.
Passed in 1970, apparently they weren’t movie projectors yet they were picture machines.
Bookmark§ 693.04 Use of Picture Machines
All picture machines within which combustible film is used shall be equipped with incombustible magazines for receiving and delivering the films during the operation of the machine. A shutter must be provided and placed in front of the condenser of the machine, so arranged that it can be instantly closed by the operator.
(Ord. No. 191-70. Passed 6-1-70, eff. 6-4-70)
This is your one warning roller skaters:
This ordinance falls under the toys and games on the street category and has only been recently updated (2010) to include the number of basketball hoops being set up on the streets.
But watch out roller skaters, and how dare you try to fly a kite in the street.
Bookmark§ 411.04 Toy Vehicles and Games on Streets; Seizure and Disposal of Mobile Basketball Hoops
(a) No person upon roller skates, or riding in or by means of any coaster, toy vehicle or similar device, shall go upon a roadway except while crossing a street at a crosswalk and except upon streets set aside as play streets when authorized as such.
(b) No person shall fly a kite or play any game of ball, including playing or using mobile or moveable basketball hoops, or other game on any street unless the same has been set aside for playground purposes.
