Curry powder recalled due to possible lead contamination
Baraka curry powder is just one of the brands affected by a recent recall
By WTOL Newsroom | October 26, 2018 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 3:43 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture is warning residents about certain brands of curry powder that have been recalled due to elevated lead levels.

The curry powder has been distributed in Michigan under a number of different brand names including:

Baraka

Butera

Corrado’s

Mediterranean Specialty

Nouri’s

Orlando

Click here and here for more information on the affected brands.

The recall came as the result of an investigation into the elevated blood lead levels of a Michigan child, possibly linked to household spices.

Anyone who has been using the affected brands of curry powder is asked to stop using it immediately, talk to a physician about blood level testing.

People with questions are asked to call the FDA at 877-846-8117 or the MDGGS Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program at 517-335-8885.

