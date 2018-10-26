Curry powder recalled due to possible lead contamination

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture is warning residents about certain brands of curry powder that have been recalled due to elevated lead levels.
The curry powder has been distributed in Michigan under a number of different brand names including:
Baraka
Butera
Corrado’s
Mediterranean Specialty
Nouri’s
Orlando
The recall came as the result of an investigation into the elevated blood lead levels of a Michigan child, possibly linked to household spices.
Anyone who has been using the affected brands of curry powder is asked to stop using it immediately, talk to a physician about blood level testing.
People with questions are asked to call the FDA at 877-846-8117 or the MDGGS Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program at 517-335-8885.
