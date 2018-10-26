Cordray speaks to union supporters in Toledo on Friday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - More than a dozen local labor unions came together on Friday at the Laborer’s Local 500 hall in central Toledo to build a united front for and endorse Richard Cordray.
The Democratic candidate for Governor told a crowd of supporters there he’d protect unions and use his veto power, if necessary.
“Let me be real clear. Ohio has not, never had been, never will be, a right to work state, if I have anything to say about it!” said Cordray.
Cordray tells WTOL 11 one of the issues most important to him is healthcare.
“Who’s gonna to stand up and protect people with pre-existing conditions? Who’s gonna bring down health costs and ensure more reliable coverage?” Cordrary says he will.
He also says he’ll focus on the opiate crisis, saying not enough has been done in Columbus.
“We’ve been taking too much money out of the local communities and taking it to Columbus, leaving it there. It hurts us. It means we’ve laid off safety forces. It means we can’t fight the opioid crisis,” says Cordray.
Playing to his base, Cordray says if elected, he’d work to spread out opportunity “more fairly” so no one’s left out or falls behind.
