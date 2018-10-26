Cardinal Stritch school closed Friday for disinfection

OREGON (WTOL) - Cardinal Stritch closed on Friday to disinfect the school after a student there was diagnosed and treated for an illness described as very infectious through skin-to-skin contact.
According to a post from the school, the diagnosis was brought to the school's attention on Thursday and officials decided to close the school on Friday, even though protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have allowed the school to be open.
There is no indication that the infection has spread to any other students or that any other students are at risk. Classmates who were identified as having a higher risk for contact or exposure to the affected student were contacted, according to a message from Head of School, Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt.
The campus is expected to be open and fully functional Saturday. The ACT scheduled for Saturday morning is to go on as scheduled, as it the Athletic Reverse Raffle in the evening.
Friday's senior night football game was to proceed as scheduled.
Lucas County Health Department is looking into the matter.
