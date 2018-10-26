St. Vincent’s burn unit celebrates 50 years of service

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center Burn Center is celebrating 50 years in operation.
It is the only unit in the region dedicated to the care and treatment of folks suffering from burns.
Every time a bell rings in the center, a patient is released after being treated for burn injuries.
Tiffany Bates says she spent five weeks here for injuries received in a chimney fire.
“The nurses treated me like I was one of their own daughters. They really cared for me and my family and felt as though everyone just wanted the best for me,” Bates said.
The center became a reality after a fiery explosion of a gasoline tanker on the Anthony Wayne Trail in 1961.
Four firefighters perished and others were injured.
The center opened in 1967. The first people treated at the center were members of the Herdter family who were injured when their house blew up.
“I feel very fortunate today. If it wasn’t for the burn unit I wouldn’t be alive today” says Nadine Schmidt, who was a 12-year-old member of the Herdter family at the time of the explosion.
In the last half century, 9,000 burn patients have been treated at St. V’s.
“Burn care is very intensive care. The skin is the largest organ in the body and when it gets burned it effects all the other organs in the body,” said Dr. Rachel Novakovic, Burn Unit Director.
But care is available at St. V’s, guaranteeing that bell will continue ringing for another fifty years.
