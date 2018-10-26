Brown, Renacci meet for 3rd debate

OXFORD, Ohio (WTOL) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci will meet for their third debate tonight at 7 p.m.
The debate, which is being held at Miami University in Oxford, is being moderated by WLWT. A link to watch the debate live is here.
WTOL will air the debate on a tape-delayed basis from 1:37 a.m. to 2:37 a.m. immediately following “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The debate is a collaboration between WLWT and Miami University.
Brown is a two-term Democratic U.S. senator. Renacci, a Republican, is in his fourth term representing the 16th District of Ohio.
