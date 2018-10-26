Brewery launches craft beer airline between London and Ohio

Brewery launches craft beer airline between London and Ohio
BrewDog, a brewery with a Columbus, Ohio location, is launching the world’s first beer-themed airline.
By Chris Anderson | October 26, 2018 at 3:04 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:51 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - BrewDog, a brewery with a Columbus, Ohio location, is launching the world’s first beer-themed airline.

The flights on BrewDog Airlines' Boeing 767 take to the skies in Feb. 2019 between London and Columbus, and will feature beer specifically concocted to taste better with altitude.

Passengers will also be served BrewDog-inspired foods. entertainment, and other amenities.

Once in Columbus, accommodations at the “world’s first beer hotel” and a tour of the Columbus BrewDogs location can be arranged.

The 32 hotel rooms feature beer taps in the bedroom and a beer fridge in the shower.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.