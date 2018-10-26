BG superintendent addresses misconduct probe into middle school staffer

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - On Friday, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci issued a statement to inform parents of an investigation into a middle school staff member, and to try to quash rumors about the situation that have been running rampant in the community.
Scruci stated that he received information about potential misconduct by a middle school staff member last week and turned the information over to the Bowling Green Police Division.
The employee has been placed on administrative leave, which “is no indication of guilt or any finding of wrongdoing; it is simply a precautionary measure to protect everyone’s rights and allow the District to complete its investigation,” Scruci wrote.
The statement from the superintendent did not indicate the nature of the misconduct allegation.
He went on to speak against spreading rumors about the situation.
According to the Bowling Green police, Scruci notified the division at 2:14 on Oct. 19 about “alleged criminal misconduct by a teacher. The BGPD detectives are investigating the matter.”
Below is the text of the statement Scruci sent Friday:
Dear parents, guardians, and staff,
The purpose of this communication is to inform you that on October 19, 2018 I was given information about potential misconduct by one of our Middle School Staff members. I turned that information over to the Bowling Green Police Department and they are conducting an investigation. The Bowling Green City Schools are simultaneously conducting our own investigation. During this investigation the employee has been placed on administrative leave. This leave is no indication of guilt or any finding of wrongdoing; it is simply a precautionary measure to protect everyone’s rights and allow the District to complete its investigation.
Unfortunately, many people in our community without direct knowledge of the situation have created rumors that are not accurate. Please keep in mind that rumors/gossip can cause harm to those who are directly involved in the situation. Our District places a high priority on the safety of our students and staff and we ask that you refrain from passing along any and all rumors/gossip while the BGPD and the BGCS are conducting our investigations. Also, rest assured that BGCS is doing everything within its power to maintain the safety of the students who attend and staff who work at BGCS.
Sincerely,
Superintendent Francis Scruci
