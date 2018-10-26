BG superintendent addresses misconduct probe into middle school staffer

Unfortunately, many people in our community without direct knowledge of the situation have created rumors that are not accurate. Please keep in mind that rumors/gossip can cause harm to those who are directly involved in the situation. Our District places a high priority on the safety of our students and staff and we ask that you refrain from passing along any and all rumors/gossip while the BGPD and the BGCS are conducting our investigations. Also, rest assured that BGCS is doing everything within its power to maintain the safety of the students who attend and staff who work at BGCS.

Superintendent Francis Scruci