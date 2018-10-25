Vehicle hits TPD car, man police were questioning

Vehicle hits TPD car, man police were questioning
By WTOL Newsroom | October 25, 2018 at 3:32 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 3:32 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo police vehicle was involved in a crash in north Toledo early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Lagrange near Noble Street around 2 a.m.

Police were pulled over on the side of the road with lights flashing while questioning a man when another driver hit the police car and the man who police were questioning.

The driver then hit another vehicle before coming to a stop.

(WTOL)

No officers were hurt.

The man police were questioning was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.