They’re coming: ‘Most Stuf’ Oreos promise more creme than you could dream

(RNN) – You have to wonder if the next step is for Oreo to just release blocks of creme and ditch the cookie parts altogether.
The beloved cookie brand has long given people even more of what they love with the “Double Stuf” variety (although it’s really more like “1.86x Stuf”).
And over the years they’ve tried “Big Stuf” and “Mega Stuf,” too.
Presumably, they feel like they’ve finally reached the end of the line, because now they’re introducing “Most Stuf,” and there’s no going any bigger than “most.”
The new variety, which does indeed look to be pretty stuffed, was revealed earlier this month on the popular Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle. Oreo itself then confirmed the news to People magazine earlier this week.
A tweet on Tuesday also gave a wink-and-nod to the development:
People reported the “Most Stuf” cookies will hit the shelves early next year.
And, if in a few years’ time, you see “Just Stuf” in stores, remember you saw the idea here first.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.