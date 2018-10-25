Sylvania scavenger hunt celebrates Red Ribbon Week

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - There’s a special scavenger hunt going on in Sylvania this week. It teaches participants different ways to say no to drugs, alcohol and bullying.
In honor of Red Ribbon Week, 6 red ribbons are placed at different locations all around the community, like Charlie’s Ice Cream.
You have to find all 6 ribbons along with their special messages, using the clues the Sylvania Community Action Team has.
“We wanted families to be involved with the kids because things are happening in the school, but not necessarily in our community. So we got 6 different businesses who said you can put a poster up in our business. And the scavenger hunt is like, okay, go find a tip about Red Ribbon Week that can reinforce those good choices” said Sylvania Community Action Team Director, Deb Chany.
The scavenger hunt ends Friday at 5 p.m.
