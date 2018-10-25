One dead after crash in Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Wapakoneta Road just south of Poe Road in Grand Rapids around 6 a.m.
Police say the crash involved a Ford Explorer that traveled off the roadway and hit a cement bridge rail.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s identity will be released once their family is notified.
Wapakoneta Road at Poe Road is closed due to the crash.
Drivers can use County Road 1 as a detour.
