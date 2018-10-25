Gunman on the run after shooting a man in north Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are still looking for a gunman on the run after a shooting in north Toledo Wednesday afternoon sent one man to the hospital.
The call came in before 4 p.m. when a man was shot at the corner of east Oakland Street and Franklin Avenue.
“I was talking to him, just saying ‘baby, baby please, talk to me. What’s your name? Are you okay?,” said an anonymous witness.
What’s being alleged as a possible altercation inside a silver minivan between the driver and the passenger, ended with the passenger allegedly shooting the driver, then running off.
One witness who chose to remain anonymous said once she heard the shots fired, she ran towards the victim to try and help.
“I didn’t want him to be in that state by himself and I just said a prayer and told him just to hold on and keep talking as much as he could,” said the anonymous witness,
Other neighbors we spoke to describe the area quiet with a lot of kids. They also said the fact that the shooting happened around the time kids walk home from school is terrifying.
“It’s just unfortunate. We’ve got to do better.”
If you know anything about this shooting, TPD urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
