Go 419 Must-Do Rundown | Week of Oct. 22

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s time to plan your must-do events! Start here to see the best of the 419 at a glance.
THURSDAY, October 25
- Boo To Do | Downtown Waterville| Thursday 5 - 7 p.m. | Free
- Stop downtown Waterville and visit local businesses as well as boo-ths set up for your delight. Fun for the kids.
- The list of participating businesses keeps growing.
- Look for the Boo in the window or the table set up in the downtown Waterville Area
FRIDAY, October 26
- Luminous Nights | Toledo Zoo | Now - November 4
- Bring the whole family to the Zoo’s Fall Festival of Color, as we shine a spotlight on Asian culture.
- This year, the whole show takes place on the historic side of the Zoo where guests will be immersed in the wonders of the Far East, including more than 500 hand-crafted Chinese lanterns in the shapes of animals and botanicals
- Live entertainment Friday and Saturday Night at the Amphitheatre
- The Sandpiper Boat Halloween BOO Cruise | Promenade Park | Friday 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- The Halloween BOO! Cruise is a family friendly experience for kids of all ages.
- This 30-minute certiorari features Halloween treats and fun. Dress to impress! This event is hosted by Sandpiper Boat
SATURDAY, October 27
- Trick or Trot 5K & Zombie Walk | Oak Openings Metropark |Saturday | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Trick or Trot 5k & Zombie Walk will benefit the Epilepsy Center of NOW
- Fun for the whole family! All levels and ages welcome
- Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp | Toledo Zoo | Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- From the African elephants to white-cheeked gibbons, meerkats and more will discover the orange fruits in their exhibits at an event called Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp!
- Some of the animals will make a meal and others will make a mess but all of them will be using their natural instincts and displaying natural behaviors!
- Free with Zoo admission.
- The full schedule of activities is available here
- OctoBEERfest | Hood Park, Perrysburg| Saturday 7:30 - 11 p.m.
- Downtown Perrysburg Inc. for FIRST-EVER OctoBEERfest.
- This event is 21+ only. Twin Oaks, Earnest Brew Works, Toledo Spirits, Pita Pit, decor From Magers Designs and Nikki Wolfe with Hornsby real estate Remax and. Photo booth from Louisville Title!! Live music from Mel Burns band, costume contest, and more to come.
- Opening Night! Toledo Walleye!
- Sold Out Game: 7:15 p.m.
- Opening Night Tailgate: 2 - 6 p.m.
- Head to Hensville for the official Toledo Walleye Opening Night Tailgate Party. Holy Toledo Tavern, Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Hensville Park will offer a variety of live entertainment, great food, drink specials, and Walleye themed inflatables throughout the day leading up to Walleye Opening Night
- Crawl-O-Ween Bar Crawl | Downtown Findlay | Saturday 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- The Downtown Findlay Food & Drink Association presents Crawl-O-Ween! Dust off those costumes and get yourself downtown for another epic bar crawl! Drink specials, live music and so much
- The Heights Halloween Party | Saturday 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- Head to the 12th floor of the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel for a Halloween Party to Remember
- Doors open at 4pm & the party starts at 9! Enjoy witches' concoctions while you zombie dance to the rhythms of DJ Rob Sample --- Show off your costume for our costume contest --- winner gets $250 cash!
- #HeightsHalloween
- Must be 21+ to attend
- $5 cover at the door
- Music by Robert Rossi - DJ Rob Sample
- Costume contest! Take a selfie at The Heights in your costume and use our hashtag #HeightsHalloween & post on Instagram or Facebook & we will pick a winner to be announced on October 31! The grand prize is $250 in cash!
SUNDAY, October 28
- Trunk or Treat | Hensville | 1 - 4 p.m. | Sunday
- iHeartRadio’s annual Trunk or Treat is back for another fantastic day! Gather up your families and head down to Hensville on Sunday, October 28th from 1pm-4pm and safely trick or treat through our Halloweenfest! Dress to impress for our kids and pets costume contests, photobooth and so many more fun Halloween activities for the whole family.
- Harvest Day 2018 | Bennett’s Orchard | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Sunday
- Family fun day, with horse drawn hayrides and food. Baked goods, apples and apple cider! This is our customer appreciation day.
