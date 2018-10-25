Ford issues recall for some Focus 2012-18 vehicles

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for certain 2012-18 Ford Focus vehicles after a fuel system problem was detected.
Affected vehicles include 2012-18 Ford Focus 2.0-liter GDI vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant prior to April 13, 2017, and 2.0-liter GTDI vehicles built prior to Feb. 2, 2018.
With this problem, a valve can get stuck open, which results in an excessive vacuum in the fuel system, and an engine control computer may not detect the problem. This can cause engines to stall and the plastic gas tank to warp.
Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module with new software to keep this from occurring. Dealers will inspect and replace the canister purge valve, carbon canister, fuel tank and fuel delivery module, as necessary.
There will be no charge for these services.
Customers should maintain at least a half tank of fuel until the recall is completed.
There are approximately 1.46 million vehicles in North America relating to this concern, with 1.28 million in the United States and federalized territories, 136,272 in Canada and 44,521 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S32.
