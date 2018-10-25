Call 11 for Action: Local family-fun center, neighbors feud over stray paintballs

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - Some neighbors in Sylvania are furious and say paintballs from a local business are splattering all over their homes.
The paintball business, Funagin’s, said they’ve tried to be good neighbors but to no avail. The business and the neighboring villas are in two different jurisdictions: Sylvania Township and the City of Sylvania, respectively.
The paintball field has been there for 10 years while the homes were just built a little over two years ago.
“We just want him to contain his business within his property parameters,” said Paul Hamel, a neighbor.
“It’s impractical to put a lid over the top of the whole paintball field,” Jason Swearingen, a co-owner of Funagin’s, said.
Hamel has lived in his villa for two-and-a-half years now. He said he loves his home, except for the one recurring issue.
“The problem is we really can’t enjoy our backyards because of the paintball tournaments that are held behind our homes,” Hamel said.
There’s a 20-foot-high fence that separates the Funagin’s paintball field from the neighbors. But if you’ve ever played paintball, you know they can travel a far distance at high speeds, so they still make it over that fence at times.
Swearingen admitted there’s an occasional paintball or two that are bound to make it over the fence but it’s a very small amount. He said it comes with the territory when you choose to live next to a paintball facility.
“We’ve been here for 10 years,” Swearingen said. “We’re not trying to do anything different that what we’ve been doing since day one. We don’t have a problem with being a good neighbor. I mean, we’re just trying to conduct a business. I don’t know that there is a solution that’s gonna fit what they want to do.”
But Hamel said he’s had enough.
“When you see the videos of the back of our homes, we can’t sit out there,” he said. “It’s terrible. He has to do something. He has to.”
Swearingen doesn’t buy what Hamel is saying. He believes the neighbors are exaggerating the issue.
“We know how many paintballs we shoot here... I mean, we have skids that are five-, six-foot high of paintballs here that we get every week,” Swearingen said. “They don’t have those kind of paintballs back there.”
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.