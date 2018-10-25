Body of man involved in motorcycle crash found across from cemetery

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are on the scene of a body found across the street from a cemetery in Oregon.
The body was found across from Pickle Cemetery Thursday morning.
Police say one of the refinery workers in the area was going from one plant to the next when they saw the body across from the cemetery.
Police say the 59-yer-old man was the victim of a motorcycle crash and believe he lost control and hit a tree.
Police are unsure how long the body has been there, but believe the crash may have happened last night.
The motorcycle was found down in an embankment.
The coroner is on scene and working to notify the family.
