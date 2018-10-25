Bedford Township residents angry after feeling tricked by planning commission

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Neighbors in Bedford Township are angry Wednesday night after they believe they were tricked.
Rezoning property near Sterns and Secor is causing major concern and neighbors voiced that they are mad because what the planning commission voted on Wednesday was not the original proposal.
Rather the board suggested the plan would be easier to approve if it wasn’t proposed altogether commercial. The developer then amended their proposal, removed land and it was passed.
“We’re not going to sit still for this, this is. everybody says it’s already a done deal well we’re not ready for it to be a done deal by any stretch," said neighbor Jim Sumner.
“I feel that commission is violated the spirit of the law if not the letter of the law," added another neighbor Rick Shock.
“We’re concerned, we continue to be concerned that the voices of the people of the township aren’t being heard,” neighbor Shelley Laurell explained.
Neighbors in Bedford Township are angry because of the plot of land near Secor and Sterns Road. A planner is hoping to bring commercial and residential development, but neighbors believe the area cannot support the added traffic.
Many residents took the floor and expressed their concerns.
“I am concerned about the status of sterns road that is an unimproved two lane road.”
"If you approve this rezoning you are endangering all of us who drive and live here."
"Have you thought about the school kids?"
Board members had differing opinions about the traffic.
“Our township generally responds to those increases and it might not be immediate, it might not happen the next day but eventually we get it right," Dan Steffen, who is a part of the planning commission.
“It gives me heart burn to think about what additional traffic will do in this area," added Dennis Jenkins, another member with the planning commission.
Neighbors also raised concerns about their property values, crime and economic impact of rezoning the current residential area to commercial.
“I’m looking out my backyard and going to be seeing the backs of commercial buildings dumpsters trucks everything," said Shock.
“These are our private homes. It’s our property values, it’s crime, it’s safety so we’re concerned about what happened here tonight,” explained Laurell.
Ultimately the proposal before the planning commission was not recommended, but rather amended. They removed 430 feet from the proposal and rezoned about three acres to commercial property, and neighbors say they feel duped.
“They should have been voting on everything as it is existed as it was advertised and as it was written and as it was presented to them. Now we’re into a negotiating process here at this board meeting and that’s not right by any stretch of the means," said Sumner.
Neighbors do feel what happened was illegal.
One local lawyer about said that because it was a reduction of the original proposal it is permitted to be voted on by the board.
Two menbers did vote no, but ultimately it was recommended and will head to Monroe County next.
The developer was asked for a comment but declined to speak.
