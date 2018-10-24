10/23 Your Day Guests

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here is your rundown on all the great guests who appeared on WTOL’s Your Day morning show!
- Lisa Cook and Sue Anderson from Covered International-Toledo invite you to their Gold Gala Fundraiser to help survivors of human trafficking and the sex industry.
- John Fulton from Appliance Center and Colleen Tankoos of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce talk about the Maumee Business Expo designed for businesses to help each other.
- Rob Wiercinski has more on the Toledo Walleye home opener, the team’s 10th anniversary and Brewfest!
- Dr. Jenni Biegala from the Friends of the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge has news on the West Harbor Landing, which means more federally protected land.
- Mario Salpietro from Walt Chuchill’s Wine Shop and Carolyn Fox from Mobile Meals invite you to RSVP to their 31st annual Wine Gala.
