Wood County ballot issues

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Voters throughout Wood County will see a couple dozen questions and issues on their Nov. 6 ballot, including countywide tax requests for mental health and addiction services and for the department of developmental disabilities.
The city of Bowling Green has four proposed city charter amendments on its ballot, one of which would, if passed, establish that a Charter Review Committee would be appointed at least once every 10 years.
Perrysburg voters also face possible amendments to their city's charter, one of which would increase the necessary number of signatures for initiatives or referendums to 20 percent, up from 10 percent.
Several municipalities also are seeking levies to aid with fire protection and/or EMS services, including the village of Wayne, Perrysburg Township and Center, Freedom, Middleton, Perry, and Troy townships.
School districts seeking levies include Elmwood (including one for the Wayne Public Library), Gibsonburg and Patrick Henry.
The full list of Wood County issues:
