TPD investigating second shooting in just few hours in east Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Varland across from the Navarre Park Family Health Center.
Toledo police say the suspect is on the run and the victim is in the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
This is the second shooting police are investigating in east Toledo in just a few hours.
The first shooting happened on Sisson around 5:45 p.m. the same day.
The gunman in that shooting is also on the run. That victim’s condition is also unknown.
