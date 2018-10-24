Sylvania scavenger hunt celebrates red ribbon week

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - There’s a special scavenger hunt going on in Sylvania this week that teaches participants different ways to say no to drugs, alcohol and bullying.
In honor of Red Ribbon Week, six red ribbons are placed at different locations all around the community, like Charlie’s ice cream.
Participants have to find all six ribbons along with their special messages while using the clues the Sylvania community action team has.
“We wanted families to be involved with the kids because things are happening in the school but not necessarily in our community. So we got six different businesses who said you can put a poster up in our business. And the scavenger hunt is like okay go find a tip about red ribbon week that can reinforce those good choices,” said Sylvania Community Action Team Director, Deb Chany.
The scavenger hunt ends this Friday at 5 p.m.
