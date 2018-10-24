Scam caller posing as Wood Co. Sheriff’s deputy

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving a person posing as a Wood County deputy and asking people for money.
The sheriff’s office received multiple calls from residents on Wednesday reporting that a “Deputy Jason Walker” had called and said that they failed to show up to their jury duty. The caller instructed the person on the phone to get in their car and drive to the sheriff’s office to pay the deputy and avoid the embarrassment of being escorted in handcuffs.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that they will never call and request payment of any kind.
This scam in particular seems to be targeting those in the medical field.
If you receive one of these calls, you are advised to hang up.
If you have already received one of these calls and have given out personal information, you are asked to call 419-354-9001 to report the incident.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.