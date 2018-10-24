Photo alleging large crowd at Texas Trump rally is actually from Cavs championship parade

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A photo circulating on social media claiming to show large crowds at President Donald Trump’s rally in Texas has caught the attention of Cleveland Cavaliers fans.
Crowds did gather outside of Houston’s Toyota Center on Monday before the president’s rally with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, but they were not as large as some alleged.
The photo that was spread on Twitter was actually taken via drone by the Chronicle-Telegram, a newspaper in Elyria, near the intersection of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.
Cleveland hosted the 2016 NBA championship parade for the Cavaliers where an estimated 1 million people flooded the downtown streets.
