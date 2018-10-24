Man arrested for allegedly assaulting TPD officer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A south Toledo man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a police officer.
According to court documents, Noah Lusetich was resisting arrest.
Officers say he was able to push an officer trying to get him into handcuffs, causing her to hit her head on a door jamb and lose consciousness.
That female officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lusetich was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday.
He is currently out of jail on bond and is due back in court next week.
