Lucas Co. to have 27 drug take back sites

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Lucas County is holding a community event on Saturday to collect expired and unused medicines.
One in 10 people struggle with some level of substance abuse, including addiction to drugs.
Properly disposing of out-of-date and unused prescription drugs is a great way to help.
Here is a list of drop off locations:
From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, collection sites will accept prescription and over-the-counter medicine, pet medications, vitamins and narcotics for safe, environmentally-friendly disposal.
Those who can’t attend the event can dispose of unwanted medications in the permanent MedReturn Drug Collection Units at their local police station year round.
