At least 1 dead in shooting at Kentucky Kroger

Chaotic scene reported at Jeffersontown location

By Charles Gazaway and John P. Wise | October 24, 2018 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 3:32 PM

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been killed in a shootout at a Kroger grocery store.

WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari reported at 4:10 p.m. that a body was covered with a sheet in the parking lot of the busy Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown.

The shooting was reported at about 2:55 p.m., sending Jeffersontown and LMPD rushing to the scene.

Multiple witnesses told WAVE 3 News reporter David Mattingly they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store before they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot moments later.

Mattingly reported at about 3:50 p.m. that the scene appeared to be secure. Initial reports indicated two people were injured. Other than the victim who was covered with a sheet, it’s not clear how seriously injured the other person was.

Information about suspects or motives was not immediately available.

WAVE 3 News has crews at shooting scene, gathering the latest information.

This story will be updated.

