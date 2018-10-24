How to accept the largest Mega Millions jackpot

“Taking that lump sum and investing that money and letting it work for you is a smarter play, but when you do that, that 1.6 goes down to just $900 million, just $900 million right,” joked Jeff Bucher, president of the Citizen Advisory Group. “And then you’ve got to take the taxes so you would actually get in your hands roughly $500 to $600 million if you were the sole winner of that $1.6 billion prize.”