How to accept the largest Mega Millions jackpot

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There is $1.6 billion up for the taking. The numbers have been called, did you win?
If so how will you claim your money?
First off experts suggest you keep your big victory quiet and then find some trusted advisors (lawyers, tax advisors, and financial planners) to help you through the process. By bringing in some experts to work with you they can help you make tough calls like whether you should take the lump sum or annuity payments.
“It’s fun and it’s a dream and if you don’t buy it you can’t even dream,” said Ray Heath, a Perrysburg man buying a ticket ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.
"What are your hopes for tonight,”
“To win,” said David Poling simply , a Perrysburg man.
Millions bought their tickets and began dreaming of what they would do with $1.6 billion . They hoped to be the one in 302 million to take home the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever recorded.
“Well a lot is going to go to family and charity,” said David Poling. “You know set my family up for the rest of their life, set myself up for the rest of my life, pay my taxes and just retire which I should have done already.”
What they don’t always consider is, if they win, how they’d accept their winnings by lump sum or annuity payments. Experts say while you could get the full $1.6 billion through 30 annual payments the best investment is the lump sum.
“Taking that lump sum and investing that money and letting it work for you is a smarter play, but when you do that, that 1.6 goes down to just $900 million, just $900 million right,” joked Jeff Bucher, president of the Citizen Advisory Group. “And then you’ve got to take the taxes so you would actually get in your hands roughly $500 to $600 million if you were the sole winner of that $1.6 billion prize.”
Jeff Bucher said he’s seen people who win blow their money and not invest wisely. He has some free advice for the big winner.
“I think it’s first to go slow and find trusted advisors that have the tax experience, have the investment experience,” explained Bucher. “And once we get the money, not taking too much risk and not going too crazy.”
While several are hoping they have the lucky numbers, they know it’s unlikely it will be they will win. But still they are hopeful someone close will hit it big.
“I just hope if I don’t win it is one around here somewhere that would be nice,” said Ray Heath. “In our area for a change, eh?”
Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers are: 5-28-62-65-70 Mega Ball 5
