Friends, family sticking together after loss of Romear Cavitt

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Romear Cavitt's friends and family are struggling with what his absence means for them—the loss of a friend and cousin who was like a brother.
"I can’t even sleep wondering like that,” said Kasean Cavitt, one of Romear Cavitt’s cousins.
“Gonna miss everything about him,” said Demonte Ovrton, a longtime friend.
It’s been a little over 24 hours since Romear Cavitt’s family lost their fun-loving jokester.
The Rogers High School sophomore was crossing the street when he was struck by a minivan during Tuesday’s early morning hours.
It’s his funny quirks Romear’s cousin says they’ll miss most.
"When Romear go to sleep, he just sleep. [He can] go to sleep anywhere, he snored. Wake up the whole house,” said Ovrton.
Romear’s loss is eerie. The feeling of it hasn’t fully set in yet for his friends and family.
They say they can still imagine “RoRo” driving up, wearing fancy sneakers and telling a story to make everyone laugh.
He was a goofy 16-year-old who frequently created fun memories. His family says that every day with “RoRo” a new memory or story was born. He created harmony within the group.
“What I’m going to miss about RoRo is, like, him always keeping it 100 with people. He always kept it 100, he never put you down, he always tried to bring you up,” said Tasani Mayes, one of Romear Cavitt’s cousins.
Romear’s cousins say he was also thoughtful and intelligent.
There’s a hole in their group of friends. Without Romear, they’ll be banding together to fill it.
”We just gotta stick together. Romear’s always been doing it together, we gotta still do it, just keep Ro name alive,” said Ovrton.
Romear’s family and friends held a vigil for him last night.
