Findlay drinking water safe, despite musty smell

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Residents in the city of Findlay have been complaining about their tap water tasting and smelling a bit off. Which has led to some worry on social media.
But, officials say the drinking water in the Flag City is safe.
There’s a slight mustiness to the water in Findlay right now.
That’s due to the drastic temperature drop in the region over the last few weeks. The cool air has made the water in Findlay’s reservoir essentially roll over, and in turn churn up a lot of organic material settled on the bottom.
The Findlay Water Treatment Plant had to drastically adjust their treatment process, but wasn’t to catch all of the funky water. But the water quality in Findlay still meets all EPA standards, and has been perfectly safe to drink this entire time.
“And at the plant, things to be back to normal. But, we have a couple days worth of supply in the system, in both the north and south towers, so it will take a couple days to get that out. We are trying to speed the process up a bit by doing some hydrant flushing in town, but we expect things to be back to normal pretty soon,” said Findlay Safety director Paul Schmelzer.
And the city of Findlay wants to remind residents that if the city water was ever in fact unsafe to drink, they would have immediately broadcast an emergency notification to the entire city.
