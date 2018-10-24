Experienced law enforcement official advocates for Issue 1

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The November election is right around the corner and Issue 1 is a popular topic of discussion.
Derek Bauman spent 26 years in law enforcement and he is an advocate for Issue 1. He has been part of television campaigns promoting the issue.
The proposed amendment would change Ohio law to keep low level drug offenders out of prison and promote more treatment of drug addiction.
Derek said during his time in law enforcement he has seen many people affected by the opioid epidemic. He added that arresting people is not going to help with the addiction these people are struggling with.
Derek said the epidemic is all over Ohio and is impacting people in rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods.
“We’re arresting people, putting them in prison, people are now addict with no access to the help with what they need. Our legislature has done nothing, they have done zero while this crisis has happened before us,” he said.
Bauman also said he wants society needs to go in a different path, to get a positive change on this issue.
