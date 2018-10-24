Dunkin' taking on Starbucks with improved espresso drinks

FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. First, Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name. Now, it’s adding espresso drinks to its menu. Dunkin’ says most of its 9,200 U.S. stores will offer lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-based hot and cold drinks by the holiday season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)