Crisp day with clear skies to view tonight’s full moon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Clear skies this morning with temperatures dipping back into the low 30s through daybreak.
It will be crisp, breezy and cooler into the afternoon with highs only in the upper 40s. Clear skies this evening as the bright full moon rises.
Very chilly, November-like weather will be expected with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees through Friday.
Temperatures will remain very cool into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A few light rain showers will be possible into the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.