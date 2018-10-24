Cooper Tire offers free app to teach tire safety

"Being that ‘Tread Wisely' is for teens, it is important for us to give them information where they already are. And we know that they’re using apps, we know that they’re on their phones, which is why we have the mobile app available for them to use. And it’s also why we’re very active on social media; you can follow ‘Tread Wisely’ on @TreadWisely1,″ said Megan James, Communications Manager at Cooper Tire.