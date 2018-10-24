Cooper Tire offers free app to teach tire safety

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - With National Teen Driving Safety Week nearing an end, Cooper Tire is reminding parents and young drivers about the importance of checking those tires.
And, there’s an app for that.
Cooper Tire’s primary community outreach campaign is called “Tread Wisely”, aimed to teach young drivers how to make sure their tires are safe. More on their campaign can be found here.
The main message is that cars tires are the only thing connecting your car to the road. With the program, comes a free smartphone app.
After creating an account, users can setup text safety reminders, access how to videos, take quizzes, and even find their nearest tire retailer. And users will be able to signup for a chance to win a $3,000 scholarship.
The goal is to make it as easy as possible to get the important information of tire pressure, tread depth, and overall condition in front of teen drivers.
"Being that ‘Tread Wisely' is for teens, it is important for us to give them information where they already are. And we know that they’re using apps, we know that they’re on their phones, which is why we have the mobile app available for them to use. And it’s also why we’re very active on social media; you can follow ‘Tread Wisely’ on @TreadWisely1,″ said Megan James, Communications Manager at Cooper Tire.
