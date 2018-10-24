Columbus museum honoring veterans set to open this week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In Columbus, the National Veteran’s Memorial and Museum is set to open this week.
It’s all about the people and their journey. These are the stories from the men and women who sacrificed for their country: why they served, how they served and what they did with their lives afterward.
This was always John Glenn’s dream. A War hero who lived in Columbus as an Ohio Senator many years.
Through public and private donations they were able to raise $82 million to get it built, and the museum opens this week.
The museum covers our veterans from the Revolutionary War through our war in Afghanistan.
“Why is now the right time for a Veterans’ Memorial and Museum? I always bring them to this display. We have fewer than 1 percent of our population serving in the military -- an all time low. So conversations at the dinner table about duty, honor and country are not occurring as frequently and so this is the time and place to have those conversations,” said Amy Taylor of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation.
Upstairs, the windows with sunlight show battle ribbons from campaigns going back to the Civil War, through the World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf.
“My one goal when people leave here is to feel inspired, to learn to look for ways to serve our country, whatever works for them, because I’m grateful we’ve got so many people willing to serve their country in military service,” Taylor said.
