Potential bomb found at home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in New York

(RNN) - A bomb was found at the home at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in a New York City suburb on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
A technician who screens mail for the office of Hillary Clinton discovered the device, making it the third explosive device mailed to Democratic figures this week.
Officials tell the New York Times that the device sent to the Clintons is similar to the one sent to liberal philathropist George Soros and to former President Barack Obama.
The discovery comes a day after an explosive device was discovered outside Soros' suburban New York compound. Officials said the device resembled a pipe bomb and was inside a package discovered in a mailbox. The device was discovered at 3 p.m. Monday.
An employee at the Soros compound opened the package and discovered the device. The employee then placed the package in a wooded area and alerted authorities.
Both Soros and the Clintons have been the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump made an evidence-free accusation against his former presidential rival, accusing her of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.
At a campaign rally in Erie, PA, Trump said, “There was collusion between Hillary, the Democrats and Russia. There was a lot of collusion with them and Russia and lots of other people.”
