Ballot initiatives buck legislatures in GOP-leaning states

FILE - In this May 3, 2018 file photo, teachers camp out for the night as the Arizona legislature debates a budget negotiated by majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey at the Capitol in Phoenix. After a six-day strike by tens of thousands of teachers, they and their allies gathered enough signatures to place a measure on the 2018 ballot that would boost school funding by raising taxes on the wealthy. The Arizona Supreme Court blocked the initiative after the state's Chamber of Commerce and others said the tax hike would harm the economy. (AP Photo/Matt York) (AP)