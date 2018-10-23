10/23 Your Day Guests

By WTOL Newsroom | October 23, 2018 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 10:16 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here is your rundown on all the great guests who appeared on WTOL’s Your Day morning show!

  • Dick Eppstein from the Better Business Bureau tells you how to make sure you don’t get scammed by someone coming to fix your furnace as the weather gets colder.
BBB talks furnace scams
  • Kelly Yakumithis and Father Larry Legakis invite you to expand your wine horizons at their Greek Uncorked event that benefits the Thomas M. Wernert Center and the Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Center.
Greece Uncorked
  • Dr Danae Hamouda from the Dana Cancer Center at UTMC invites you to a breast cancer discussion, as October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Breast Cancer Treatment Discussion
  • Michael Frushour and Kim Haddix from the Toledo Zoo invite you to enjoy the Zoo all year long with Luminous Nights, and they also tell you how the Zoo is saving red pandas.
Toledo Zoo working to save red pandas

