Village of Liberty Center water customers under boil advisory

TOLEDO (WTOL) - All Village of Liberty Center water customers have been placed under a boil advisory until further notice.
Village employees were isolating the lines that supply the water tower. Due to planned maintenance during that process, several residents called in reporting low or no water pressure.
Any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation should be boiled until further notice.
This notice is for all Village water customers inside or outside the corporation including the Texas area but does not include the high school, Dry Creek and County Roads 9, 10 and 11.
Residents will be notified when the boil advisory has been lifted.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.