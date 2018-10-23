2 TPS elementary students among 3 injured in head-on crash

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A mother and her two children are in the hospital after a head-on crash on S. Detroit and Medford Monday evening.
The accident occurred just before 6 p.m.
Amanda Myers, 36, was headed to a girl scout meeting with her two elementary-aged children, travelling northbound on S. Detroit.
James Marble, 53, was travelling southbound on S. Detroit when he veered into oncoming traffic, striking Myers' vehicle head on.
Myers and the two children were transported with serious injuries to Toledo Hospital.
Marble was not injured in the incident.
No charges have been filed yet.
This story is developing.
