Toledo Safe Routes to School offers advice for getting to and from school

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Following the death of a high school student on his way to school, Tuesday morning, WTOL 11 spokee with the experts on keeping our kids safe.
Toledo Safe Routes to School’s mission is to make sure students get to school safely, focusing on any potential dangers. The group did a study a few years back identifying problematic routes and has worked to make improvements.
They have a website for parents to see the safest routes to and from their child’s school here.
Coordinator, Jenny Hansen said the area on Hill Avenue, where the crash happened, wasn’t one of them.
“Sometimes accidents just happen, and it’s sad when it does,” said Hansen.
Hansen said there are things parents can do to protect their kids. She said it’s important to talk with them, no matter their age. She said to remind them to look right, left, and right again before crossing the street and be aware of their environment.
“Look at the corners. Are cars turning the corner? Make eye contact with drivers. Make sure they’re actually slowing down or stopping before you proceed and that they’ve seen you,” said Hansen.
Hansen added that it’s important for kids to put away the headphones, so they can hear their surroundings. Also, think about what your kids are wearing, especially now that’s it’s getting dark earlier.
“Wear bright clothing. Maybe wear a jacket that has some kind of reflective gear on it, so that will help drivers see them better,” Hansen explained.
In addition, Hansen said drivers also need to be particularly careful, especially in school zones. Watch the speed limit, and put the distractions away.
