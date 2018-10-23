TFRD deputy chief returns home after Hurricane Michael deployment

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Deputy chief John Kaminski of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Deputy is back home after a 13-day deployment to assist those affected by Hurricane Michael.
Deputy Chief Kaminksi was sent to ground zero near Mexico Beach and Panama City, some of the hardest hit areas by Michael.
Kaminski and Incident Management Team he was a part of was responsible for ensuring the needs of survivors were being met, planning for long-term recovery and determining locations of landing zones for evacuations and supply missions.
The team was made up of fire departments throughout Ohio and Michigan.
