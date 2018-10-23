High school student killed after being hit by van driven by pregnant woman

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Rogers High School student was killed after being hit by a van in South Toledo.
The incident happened on Hill and Torrington around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the 16-year-old was hit by a minivan driven by a pregnant woman while trying to cross the street to go to the bus stop.
Police say he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are working on notifying the boy’s parents and interviewing witnesses.
Officials are investigating what led up to the crash and are trying to determine if any other factors, such as excessive speed, were involved.
Hill is blocked due to the crash.
Drivers can take Reynolds to Dorr to Byrne as a detour.
