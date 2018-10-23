Road construction projects beginning to wrap up

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Road construction season is coming to a close as crews get ready to start picking up leaves and plowing snow.
Some of the construction projects happening in Toledo seem to have been going on all summer, and even before that.
A few projects are getting ready to wrap up in the next month or so, with set end dates.
For the International Park Storage Basin that has the Martin Luther King Memorial Bridge that connects Cherry Street downtown to Main Street on Toledo’s east side currently closed, crews remain on schedule despite a few hiccups.
What has been done to date?
Sheeting installation for the trench is complete, and that's one of the final steps in trench excavation.
What was the trouble crews came across?
When the project began, three abandoned gas lines and two abandoned utility ducts were uncovered that the city didn’t know about and had to remove.
More recently, crews came across another unknown abandoned pipe that also had to be taken out. ·
So what is left to do?
First, the trench excavation needs to be fully completed and backfilled. Crews must Install an 84-inch diameter pipe, connect all the structures upstream and downstream, and get the installed pipe and connections tested.
The pavement also needs to be replaced, but depending on the weather, that may have to be temporary.
Depending on weather conditions, it may be necessary to place temporary pavement this year and then wait for permanent pavement to be put in place next Spring.
At this time, the MLK Bridge work is on schedule to reopen to traffic by November 30.
Superior Street has been closed for months at the intersections of Jefferson Avenue and Jackson Street.
Additionally, just past One Government Center, the intersection of Superior and Jackson is on schedule to open by Halloween, October 31.
And what about you Walleye fans?
At Superior and Jefferson, it will be a few days past the first puck drop before the intersection at the side of the Huntington Center is reopen.
An eight-day schedule extension was granted to the contractor due to utility conflicts.
But it won’t be a nuisance for too long, that construction is set to wrap up on November 8.
We’ll keep you updated if any of these projects do get extended.
