Off The Radar - Episode 31: Ben Franklin and Bold Predictions
By Ryan Wichman | October 23, 2018 at 2:06 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 2:06 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Episode 31 - It must be the full moon! We’re talking the history of modern meteorology with Ben Franklin. We explore how his observations and experiments began weather predictions. The whole team makes a bold forecast for the rest of this year and we look back at one of Ellyn’s favorite on-air moments!

