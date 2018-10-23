Off The Radar - Episode 31: Ben Franklin and Bold Predictions

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Episode 31 - It must be the full moon! We’re talking the history of modern meteorology with Ben Franklin. We explore how his observations and experiments began weather predictions. The whole team makes a bold forecast for the rest of this year and we look back at one of Ellyn’s favorite on-air moments!
