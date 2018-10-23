Man gropes woman on flight, recites Trump’s Access Hollywood tape, affidavit says

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (RNN) – A man arrested for allegedly groping a woman on a Southwest flight said the “president of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts,” according to an affidavit for his arrest.
Bruce Alexander, 49, made the statement after he was placed in handcuffs for allegedly touching a woman’s breast Sunday on a Southwest Airlines Flight 5421 from Houston to Albuquerque. He is charged with abusive sexual contact.
Alexander could not recall the incident but told authorities he was seated behind a woman during the flight.
The victim said she felt a hand from behind her grab the right side of her right breast.
She said she felt “touching of fingers around her bra line” after falling asleep 15 to 20 minutes into the flight, according to the affidavit.
She assumed this was an accident and went back to sleep. Some 30 minutes later, the touching continued, she said.
The victim said she felt fingers grab the back of her arm and grope her side near her “bra line” again.
She said she the man’s fingers were thick, hairy and that he had dirty fingernails.
She confronted Alexander and asked a crewmember to move her to the rear of the plane. A flight attendant said he did not see Alexander touch the woman, but he did observe her make comments to him.
Authorities said several of Alexander’s fingers had “dark buildup underneath the nail and appeared dirty.”
In 2005, Donald Trump was recorded using the lewd phrase with television host Billy Bush. The two were on a bus and on their way to film an episode of Access Hollywood.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.